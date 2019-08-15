Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $312,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $727,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $136.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kansas City Southern to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $117.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $126.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.