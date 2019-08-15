Karl E. Johnsen Sells 2,972 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.01. The company had a trading volume of 59,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,916. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.54. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.54.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 102.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 374,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

