Kavar Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,398,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,027 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,330,000 after acquiring an additional 849,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,406,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,547 shares of company stock valued at $42,411,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $57.54. 412,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

