Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $10.05 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 4.0% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 627.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,235. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

