Kavar Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,457 Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $118,168,000. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $101,586,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,437,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,852,000 after purchasing an additional 304,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,756,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 41.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,745.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.74.

GPN traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $155.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,206. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

