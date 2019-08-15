Kavar Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in BP by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in BP by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 478,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $47.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

