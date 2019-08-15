KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $412.20

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 412.20 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 419.10 ($5.48), with a volume of 5400812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 494.70 ($6.46).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 690 ($9.02) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 713.64 ($9.32).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.68.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

