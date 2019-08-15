KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

