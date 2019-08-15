KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. BTIG Research upgraded KB Home from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.73 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded KB Home from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.39 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.82.

NYSE KBH opened at $26.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. KB Home has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.49 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $88,396.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

