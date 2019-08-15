Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keane Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Keane Group posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keane Group will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keane Group.

Get Keane Group alerts:

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.63 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

FRAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Shares of NYSE:FRAC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.01. 73,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keane Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Keane Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,957,000 after acquiring an additional 836,326 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keane Group by 368.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 801,604 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its stake in Keane Group by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,011,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 745,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Keane Group by 1,193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 412,717 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keane Group (FRAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.