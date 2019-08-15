Kemper Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kemper to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $74.99 on Thursday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kemper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

