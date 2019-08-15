Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 519,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $223,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

