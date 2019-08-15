Keybank National Association OH Acquires 44,065 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,065 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.40. 103,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,171. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

In related news, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $257,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $572,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,313.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,400 shares of company stock worth $4,112,790. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

