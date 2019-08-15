Keybank National Association OH Purchases 508 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $81,175,000. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,605,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $629,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,645. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

