Keybank National Association OH Purchases 64,670 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,670 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 471,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 327,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,929,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,919,000 after purchasing an additional 568,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,335,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

