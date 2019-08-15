Keybank National Association OH Purchases 6,955 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,936 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe by 666.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.69.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,170.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $283.90. 26,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

