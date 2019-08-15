Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 318.9% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.49. 35,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,045.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.