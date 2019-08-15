Keybank National Association OH Sells 96,112 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,112 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.02. 1,399,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,696. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

