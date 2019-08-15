Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.81.

KMP.UN traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$20.15. 226,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.48. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.34 and a 12 month high of C$20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.88 million and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.80, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

