Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KIN. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.28.

KIN opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $277.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.46% and a negative net margin of 1,583.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 425,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 765,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.