Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.15

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 2320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEP shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Korea Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23, a PEG ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,698,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

