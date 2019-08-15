Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys Shares of 248,630 Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 248,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25. Personalis has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, Director Ken Ludlum purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.