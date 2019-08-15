Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $5 Million Stake in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.32% of Cambrex worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambrex by 2,725.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cambrex by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambrex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambrex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Several research firms recently commented on CBM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE CBM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cambrex Co. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $69.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.36.

Cambrex Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

