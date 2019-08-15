Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 5,000 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.5% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,639,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,927,000 after acquiring an additional 313,374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 19.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $1,568,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 25.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.28. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29.

Several research firms recently commented on SNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

