Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 19,528 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,604,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,853,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,003 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,783,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,464,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,152 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,257,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,593,606,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $542,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,767 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

FB stock opened at $181.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $528.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.95, for a total value of $1,364,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 808,283 shares of company stock valued at $150,830,736. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

