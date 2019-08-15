Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 19,625 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 60,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.12.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 33.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $183,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wellington Shields lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.