Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,860 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $489,930,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,466,000 after buying an additional 2,095,396 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,030,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,115,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,281,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,743,000 after buying an additional 583,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $2,846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,850 shares of company stock valued at $49,587,520. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

