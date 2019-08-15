Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 765 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 219,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

DG stock opened at $134.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $145.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.