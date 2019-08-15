Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 48 by UBS Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 48 price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 58 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 52 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 55.47.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

