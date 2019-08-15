Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on LKFN. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

LKFN opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.78 million. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,494 shares in the company, valued at $344,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $6,538,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 32.1% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 21.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

