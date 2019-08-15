Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 193.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMRK. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6,721.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 922,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 908,876 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 199.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.90. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $17.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 257.89%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

