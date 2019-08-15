Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $5.93 Million Investment in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 681,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,536,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,949,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 639,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,434,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,960,000 after buying an additional 448,448 shares during the last quarter.

Michaels Companies stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 106,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $953.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

