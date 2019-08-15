Laurentian Cuts IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Price Target to C$17.00

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$17.25 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.47% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE IPLP traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.02. 10,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,661. The company has a market cap of $493.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. IPL Plastics has a 52 week low of C$7.97 and a 52 week high of C$13.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.89.

IPL Plastics Company Profile

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

