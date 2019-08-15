LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. First Analysis raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 91,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,388. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $631.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.15.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $65,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,036,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 66,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,274,974.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,171,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,555 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 66,640.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 373.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.