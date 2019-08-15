Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.35) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.16 ($22.28).

ETR:LEO traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.64 ($10.05). 426,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €12.68. Leoni has a 12-month low of €9.09 ($10.57) and a 12-month high of €43.70 ($50.81). The stock has a market cap of $271.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

