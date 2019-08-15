Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,343,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,560 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.36% of State Street worth $75,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,060,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,653,000 after acquiring an additional 985,011 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 44.3% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,821,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,657,000 after acquiring an additional 866,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,936,000 after acquiring an additional 600,360 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in State Street by 40.6% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,489,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after acquiring an additional 429,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in State Street by 177.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after acquiring an additional 278,352 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.32 per share, with a total value of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,675.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,745. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.96. 1,521,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,604. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.09. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

