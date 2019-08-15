Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,971,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 92,660 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $56,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

DVN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 383,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,142. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

