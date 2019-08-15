Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $150.13 Million Stock Position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,944,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,875 shares during the quarter. Celestica makes up approximately 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Celestica worth $150,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Celestica by 5.9% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Celestica by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.48. 12,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Celestica Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). Celestica had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Beacon Securities downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

