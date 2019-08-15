Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $20.86 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,975 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco worth $20,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 99,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,599. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Richard Wagoner, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,170.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.