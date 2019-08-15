Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $311 Million Stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,447,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,175 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 3.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 2.42% of Teck Resources worth $310,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 115,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $25.82.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

