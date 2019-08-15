Levolution Price Down 12.4% This Week (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Levolution has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $149,711.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00003861 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.23 or 0.04638534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001007 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Levolution Token Profile

LEVL is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,401,801 tokens. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news.

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.