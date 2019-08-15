Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,668,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 9,285,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Sam L. Barker acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 78,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 119,611 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,382 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

LXRX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 784,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,657. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

