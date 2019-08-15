LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:LFACU) Stock Price Up 0.9%

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:LFACU)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45, approximately 20,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 9,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37.

About LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

