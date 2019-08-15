Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 2,385 ($31.16) on Monday. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 1,834 ($23.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,915 ($38.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $723.25 million and a P/E ratio of 24.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,555.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

