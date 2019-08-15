LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 268,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

LPTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

In other news, Director Robert Ripp purchased 51,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $51,249.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 730,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,797. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 70,249 shares of company stock valued at $69,699. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank owned about 0.37% of LightPath Technologies worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 197,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,645. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

