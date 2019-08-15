LikeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $342.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.81 or 0.04451519 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001023 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

