Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Limbach had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Limbach updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LMB stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 22,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65. Limbach has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director 1347 Investors Llc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $277,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,104,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,244,790. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMB. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Limbach from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limbach from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

