Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $3,586,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $186.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,157. Linde has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.56. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

