Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Receives $22.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.37. 14,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,332. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.41 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

