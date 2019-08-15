LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million.

LiqTech International stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,093. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIQT shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

